Meeting Held On FCCI Link With Research Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Meeting held on FCCI link with research institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Links between the FCCI and research institutions will be developed on a solid basis in order to modernize the industry and trade.

This was stated by Chaudhary Tallat Mehmood, Senior Vice President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), while addressing the second meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Industry-Academia Linkages Policy Advocacy and Knowledge Management on Sunday.

He said that seminars, training workshops and symposiums would also be organized for awareness ofFCCI members in this regard.

Executive members Tahir Yaqoob, Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Mian Tanveer Ahmed, Inaam Afzal, Muhammad Adeel Javed, Ms. Kanwal Fareed and Bilal Ahmed also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

