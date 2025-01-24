Open Menu

Meeting Held On Security Arrangements For Foreign Workers In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Meeting held on security arrangements for foreign workers in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, was convened to review the security measures for the movement and accommodation of foreign engineers working on various development projects across the Hazara region.

The meeting, held on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail Khan, focused on ensuring robust security arrangements for foreign engineers, including the protection of their residential areas and the safety of their travel routes.

Senior officials from various law enforcement agencies, including SP CTD, SP Special Branch, SP Cantt, SP Motorway (Gilgit and Hazara), DSP SSU, DSP Cantt, DSP Mirpur, DSP Galiyat, District Security Branch, and IB, participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review was conducted on the security protocols for ongoing projects, emphasizing the safe movement of foreign engineers along major routes such as the motorway and GT Road.

It was decided that special security points and dedicated forces would be deployed to provide 24/7 protection and respond to any unforeseen incidents.

The officials also discussed enhancing motorway security. It was resolved to continue search and strike operations along the motorway and ensure immediate repairs to damaged safety walls and fencing.

Additionally, the motorway will be closely monitored using snipers and drones to maintain vigilance and prevent any security breaches.

