Meeting Held Regarding Arrangements For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:49 PM
A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
According to DC office, the meeting was attended by MPA Shafiullah Jan, Additional DC General, Kohat Police, representatives of the Milad Committee, business community, members of the Peace Committee and other concerned authorities.
The meeting discussed in detail the administrative and security issues regarding the processions and events of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.
The organizers presented issues and suggestions such as cleanliness, street lights, clean drinking water, parking, alternative traffic plans and provision of medical aid on the routes of the processions.
After listening to the suggestions of the participants, the DC issued instructions to the relevant departments to take timely steps.
He said that providing the best facilities to the people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is the top priority of the district administration.
The Municipality, WAPDA and TMA were directed to complete a special cleaning campaign, uninterrupted power supply and drainage arrangements, while the police were directed to ensure foolproof security on the routes of the processions.
At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the peace and security of Pakistan.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality12 minutes ago
-
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level7 seconds ago
-
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response11 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion of under construction ..8 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood8 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency8 minutes ago
-
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel8 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth19 minutes ago
-
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed8 minutes ago
-
547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms13 minutes ago
-
Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed13 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams fully committed to protecting lives: Dr. Rizwan13 minutes ago