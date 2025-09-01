Meeting held regarding arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by MPA Shafiullah Jan, Additional DC General, Kohat Police, representatives of the Milad Committee, business community, members of the Peace Committee and other concerned authorities.

The meeting discussed in detail the administrative and security issues regarding the processions and events of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The organizers presented issues and suggestions such as cleanliness, street lights, clean drinking water, parking, alternative traffic plans and provision of medical aid on the routes of the processions.

After listening to the suggestions of the participants, the DC issued instructions to the relevant departments to take timely steps.

He said that providing the best facilities to the people on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is the top priority of the district administration.

The Municipality, WAPDA and TMA were directed to complete a special cleaning campaign, uninterrupted power supply and drainage arrangements, while the police were directed to ensure foolproof security on the routes of the processions.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the peace and security of Pakistan.

