UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held Regarding Arrangements For Zaireen On Occasion Of Ashura, Arbaeen

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on occasion of Ashura, Arbaeen

A meeting was held between Federal Ministers for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Riaz Hussain Peerzada, State Minister for Water and Power Hashim Notezai and Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Kanju here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A meeting was held between Federal Ministers for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Riaz Hussain Peerzada, State Minister for Water and Power Hashim Notezai and Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Kanju here on Friday.

Discussion was held regarding arrangements for 'Zaireen' on the occasion of Ashura and Arbaeen, said a press release.

As Taftan will be a significant assembly point for Zaireen, their safety and facilitation was a matter of great responsibility for Government of Pakistan, the ministers noted.

In this regard, the following decisions were made: Special immigration counters will be established to facilitate the increased number of Zaireen on the occasion of Ashura and Arbaeen.

The matter of FIA colony at Taftan border was also discussed in order to provide safety and security to the Zaireen.

The ministers agreed on expediting the process of funds allocation and to obtain necessary support from all stakeholders for ensuring maximum relief to the Zaireen.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Water Federal Investigation Agency Border All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

MWMC's new recruitment and equipment to improve ci ..

MWMC's new recruitment and equipment to improve city's cleanliness; says CEO

2 minutes ago
 Police conducts search operation in Madina Colony

Police conducts search operation in Madina Colony

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner calls for projection of cultural iden ..

Commissioner calls for projection of cultural identity of Multan

2 minutes ago
 PHA DG inspects beautification work in city

PHA DG inspects beautification work in city

3 minutes ago
 PMLN to celebrate Youm e Takbeer day with great ze ..

PMLN to celebrate Youm e Takbeer day with great zeal across South Punjab

3 minutes ago
 REO visits Central Rescue Station

REO visits Central Rescue Station

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.