Meeting held regarding development schemes in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah on Wednesday presided over a meeting here on Wednesday to evaluate the progress of ongoing development schemes in Larkana and Qambar- Shahdadkot.

He said that PPP has always given priority to public service and the people. Access of general public to basic amenities at their doorstep is the vision and mission of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added saying that under his guidance, the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to complete his vision. Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the ongoing development schemes in all the districts of the province should be completed in stipulated time with utmost quality.

Chief Engineer Works and Services Ashfaq Shah gave a detailed briefing. Sindh Minister directed the Chief Engineer to construct the Ghotki - Kandakot bridge in accordance with international standards.

He further said that the use of quality materials in development projects should be ensured.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that the purpose of the meeting was to complete the ongoing development projects in the public interest as soon as possible. Any delay would not be tolerated at all, he warned.

The Provincial Minister urged the officers to complete all the steps keeping in view merit and transparency in all circumstances. Later, the Sindh Minister inspected the ongoing development work at Municipal Stadium Larkana.Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that all the ongoing development work in Larkana Municipal Stadium should be completed by June 2022 so that sports activities in the stadium could be started as soon as possible.

Chief Engineer Ashfaq Shah, Superintendent Engineer Aziz Siddiqui, Executive Engineers of Larkana and Shahdadkot and other officers were also present on the occasion.