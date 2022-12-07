UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held Regarding ETI-GB Implementation Plan Post Extension Period 2022-25

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan post extension period 2022-25

A meeting regarding ETI-GB implementation plan post-extension period 2022-25 was held under the Chair of Kadim Hussain Saleem here.

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting regarding ETI-GB implementation plan post-extension period 2022-25 was held under the Chair of Kadim Hussain Saleem here.

The Secretary Water Management & Irrigation, Secretary Cooperatives, Commissioner Gilgit (Div.

), DS Works, and others attended the meeting.

The participants appreciated the ground-breaking progress of ETI-GB and reiterated the extension of maximum support to this programme for effective implementation which will eventually give benefits to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

