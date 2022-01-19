UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held Regarding Polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Meeting held regarding polio drive

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal on Wednesday said it was essential to create an awareness among people to get rid of polio

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal on Wednesday said it was essential to create an awareness among people to get rid of polio.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of stakeholders of the society in connection with the District Communication Committee for Advocacy.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, District Health Officer Dr Wasim Mirza, District Health Communication Officer UNICEF Muhammed Ali Arsalan and others.

Addressing the participants, Farooq Akmal said the desired results of anti-polio campaigncould be achieved with cooperation of parents to save children from lifelong disability.

