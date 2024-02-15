Meeting held regarding shortage of water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Chairman District Council, Ali Akbar Jamali chairs a meeting regarding the shortage of clean drinking water here on Thursday at the district council hall.

UC chairman presented the problems of their respective areas.

Ali Akbar Jamali said that he has discussed the matter with irrigation engineers and they assured him that the water in the canals and ponds, and the shortage of clean drinking water supply to the city will be resolved as soon as possible.

He asked UC Chairmans to re-state these issues if not resolved.

District Council officers and other staff attended the meeting.

