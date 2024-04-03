Meeting held to address challenges faced by Capital Metropolitan Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A high-level meeting was held regarding Capital Metropolitan Peshawar with Local Government Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ayub Khan in the chair here on Wednesday.

Director General Capital Metropolitan Peshawar Waheedur Rehman informed the meeting about the challenges faced and the future action plan. The provincial minister was briefed on the budget, revenue, expenditure, and the challenges faced by local government affairs.

Capital Metropolitan Peshawar will also suffer a financial crisis if austerity is not adopted in a better way, Arshad Ayub Khan said.

“Don't accept the wrong order from anyone, everyone will be held accountable,” the minister directed the DG and official of the Capital Metropolitan Peshawar.

Local Council board vehicles should be immediately withdrawn from unauthorized officers and government employees, the minister directed the concerned officials.

He said concrete steps should be taken to remove the supporters in the current local government system.

The details of the financial expenses incurred based on the last three months quotation of all Tehsil Municipal Administration should be submitted, he told DG Local Government.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Section of the Department of Municipalities should be woken up from the nightmare. Arshad Ayub said, adding, Capital Metropolitan will not allow to compromise on the cleanliness of Peshawar.

All TMEs will increase their revenue streams otherwise inactive TMEs will merge, the minister warned.

