Meeting Held To Address Challenges Faced By Capital Metropolitan Peshawar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A high-level meeting was held regarding Capital Metropolitan Peshawar with Local Government Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ayub Khan in the chair here on Wednesday.
Director General Capital Metropolitan Peshawar Waheedur Rehman informed the meeting about the challenges faced and the future action plan. The provincial minister was briefed on the budget, revenue, expenditure, and the challenges faced by local government affairs.
Capital Metropolitan Peshawar will also suffer a financial crisis if austerity is not adopted in a better way, Arshad Ayub Khan said.
“Don't accept the wrong order from anyone, everyone will be held accountable,” the minister directed the DG and official of the Capital Metropolitan Peshawar.
Local Council board vehicles should be immediately withdrawn from unauthorized officers and government employees, the minister directed the concerned officials.
He said concrete steps should be taken to remove the supporters in the current local government system.
The details of the financial expenses incurred based on the last three months quotation of all Tehsil Municipal Administration should be submitted, he told DG Local Government.
The Monitoring and Evaluation Section of the Department of Municipalities should be woken up from the nightmare. Arshad Ayub said, adding, Capital Metropolitan will not allow to compromise on the cleanliness of Peshawar.
All TMEs will increase their revenue streams otherwise inactive TMEs will merge, the minister warned.
APP/ijz/1400
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Police seized 15 kg hashish4 minutes ago
-
One died, two injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
PSQCA busts illegal cosmetics factory, seizes huge stock14 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs 350 mln for affectees of North Waziristan24 minutes ago
-
ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities24 minutes ago
-
Dry & cloudy weather forecasts in Sukkur24 minutes ago
-
Minister directs to initiate action against absent medical staff34 minutes ago
-
Policeman injured in firing34 minutes ago
-
Qura'an Khawani for soul of ZA Bhutto to hold in Sukkur34 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping at peak, heavy rush witnesses in Sukkur44 minutes ago
-
Seven arrested for doing wheelie44 minutes ago
-
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa50 minutes ago