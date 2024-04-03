Open Menu

Meeting Held To Address Challenges Faced By Capital Metropolitan Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Meeting held to address challenges faced by Capital Metropolitan Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) A high-level meeting was held regarding Capital Metropolitan Peshawar with Local Government Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ayub Khan in the chair here on Wednesday.

Director General Capital Metropolitan Peshawar Waheedur Rehman informed the meeting about the challenges faced and the future action plan. The provincial minister was briefed on the budget, revenue, expenditure, and the challenges faced by local government affairs.

Capital Metropolitan Peshawar will also suffer a financial crisis if austerity is not adopted in a better way, Arshad Ayub Khan said.

“Don't accept the wrong order from anyone, everyone will be held accountable,” the minister directed the DG and official of the Capital Metropolitan Peshawar.

Local Council board vehicles should be immediately withdrawn from unauthorized officers and government employees, the minister directed the concerned officials.

He said concrete steps should be taken to remove the supporters in the current local government system.

The details of the financial expenses incurred based on the last three months quotation of all Tehsil Municipal Administration should be submitted, he told DG Local Government.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Section of the Department of Municipalities should be woken up from the nightmare. Arshad Ayub said, adding, Capital Metropolitan will not allow to compromise on the cleanliness of Peshawar.

All TMEs will increase their revenue streams otherwise inactive TMEs will merge, the minister warned.

APP/ijz/1400

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Vehicles All From Government

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

11 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

50 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

1 hour ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan