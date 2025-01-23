Open Menu

Meeting Held To Address Issues Of Timergara Medical College

Published January 23, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, to discuss various matters concerning Timergara Medical College.

The session was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Gohar Ali, Planning Officer Naveedullah, several Members of the National and Provincial Assembly (MNA and MPA), and representatives from PESCO, C&W Department, and Timergara Medical College.

The principal of Timergara Medical College, Dr Samiullah, briefed the attendees on the current status of the college and highlighted ongoing challenges. Issues discussed included the condition of the college building, the land for the hostel, solarization of the building, repair works, and installation of a transformer.

The forum also addressed the need to ensure that all medical equipment is provided according to the PC-1 plan, along with meeting the required standards set by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

It was decided that meetings regarding the college's progress would be held on a weekly or monthly basis.

The forum also reviewed other public issues in Dir Payan, with all elected representatives committing to work together at the provincial level to secure more funds and resolve the problems facing Timergara Medical College.

