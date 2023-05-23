Meeting held to addresses NEC, CCI issues for economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was convened on Tuesday at the Chief Secretary's office to discuss working paper for the National Economic Council (NEC) concerning issues related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also discussed important matters concerning the Council of Common Interest (CCI), aiming to address key challenges and chart a path for the province's economic development.

The meeting was attended by Himayatullah Khan, the Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Finance and Energy, Haji Fazal Elahi, the Caretaker Minister of Irrigation, and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary alongside other relevant secretaries.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to conduct comprehensive deliberations, discussions and examining the issues outlined in the working paper for the NEC.

Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the Council of Common Interest (CCI), a forum that aims to foster collaboration and resolve inter-provincial disputes on various policy matters.

The meeting provided an opportunity for all stakeholders to present their perspectives, share expertise, and contribute to shaping the working paper for the NEC and formulating recommendations for the CCI.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in effectively addressing the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.