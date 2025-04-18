Meeting Held To Advance Pakistan’s Technology, Education, And Healthcare Sectors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A productive and forward-looking meeting was held today at the office of the Parliamentary Secretary, focusing on strategies to advance Pakistan's technology sector while strengthening the education and healthcare systems both domestically and abroad.
During the meeting, Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad presented a visionary proposal to develop a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum for students ranging from Primary school to university level, said a press release.
This initiative, to be implemented under the Ministry of Federal Education, aims to equip Pakistani students with essential AI skills to meet the demands of an increasingly technology-driven world.
Additionally, Shamshad Ahmed Khan offered his expertise in the form of consultation services aimed at enhancing the education and healthcare sectors, particularly in Kuwait. His involvement highlights the importance of international collaboration in achieving development goals.
The meeting emphasized two core objectives: promoting technological advancement by fostering AI expertise among the youth, and enhancing educational systems to better prepare students for future challenges. Participants underscored the importance of innovation, collaboration, and long-term planning in driving sustainable progress for Pakistan.
