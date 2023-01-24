UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Arrange 'Int'l Livestock And Poultry Congress'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Meeting held to arrange 'Int'l Livestock and Poultry Congress'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development chaired a meeting here on Tuesday, to organize 'International Livestock and Poultry Congress' and discussed measures needed in that regard.

The meeting was also attended by Director General Livestock Extension, Dr Alamzeb, Director Geenral Livestock Research, Ejaz Ali, Director General Fisheries, Khuso Kaleem manufacturers of poultry products and stakeholders.

Addressing the event, Secretary Livestock highlighted significance of poultry sector to meet masses demand and termed the international congress a milestone achievement to promote livestock sector.

He said that provincial government has taken result oriented steps to introduce new techniques in livestock sector for production increasement, and strengthening the provincial economy.

