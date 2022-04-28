Meeting held to arrest absconders, criminals

Superintendent of Police Investigation Yasir Aman on Thursday chaired a meeting of all Investigation Officers to expedite probe and devise a comprehensive plan to arrest absconders and criminals

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) ::Superintendent of Police Investigation Yasir Aman on Thursday chaired a meeting of all Investigation Officers to expedite probe and devise a comprehensive plan to arrest absconders and criminals.

The meeting held on the directives of DPO Waqar Ahmad, was also attended by all the Investigative Officers of the district.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of district police investigation and issued directives to eliminate bribery and corruption in police department.

On the occasion SP Investigation also discussed and reviewed the performance of investigation officers and expressed satisfaction over the investigation process.

He also directed following of modern guidelines in the investigation process and improve the whole process keeping in view the expectation of people.