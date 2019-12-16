(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Monday underlined the need for formulating rules and regulations to prevent unauthorised construction of residential and commercial housing schemes in surrounding areas of the Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

The directions to this effect were passed during a meeting held here with Ijaz Shah in the chair to address the issues pertaining to mushrooming of illegal housing schemes adjacent to the airport.

The minister directed the departments concerned to ensure the implementation of formulated laws to check the illegal construction of housing projects in the area.

He asked the relevant departments to adopt zero tolerance policy against the encroachers and assured them of full cooperation in that regard.

Ijaz Shah appreciated the anti-encroachment drives conducted by the district administrations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Aviation division and administrations of the twin cities.