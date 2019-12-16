UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Check Mushroom Growth Of Illegal Housing Schemes In IIA's Surrounding

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

Meeting held to check mushroom growth of illegal housing schemes in IIA's surrounding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Monday underlined the need for formulating rules and regulations to prevent unauthorised construction of residential and commercial housing schemes in surrounding areas of the Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

The directions to this effect were passed during a meeting held here with Ijaz Shah in the chair to address the issues pertaining to mushrooming of illegal housing schemes adjacent to the airport.

The minister directed the departments concerned to ensure the implementation of formulated laws to check the illegal construction of housing projects in the area.

He asked the relevant departments to adopt zero tolerance policy against the encroachers and assured them of full cooperation in that regard.

Ijaz Shah appreciated the anti-encroachment drives conducted by the district administrations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Aviation division and administrations of the twin cities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Airport Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Indepe ..

11 minutes ago

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

14 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

20 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

29 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

29 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.