Meeting held to combat crimes

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A meeting was held with District Police Tank (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan in the chair to discuss issues relating to serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, theft, and robbery, as well as cases of missing persons.

According to police spokesperson, the DPO instructed investigation officers to conduct inquiries with transparency, impartiality, and speed.

He emphasized that all available resources should be effectively utilized to bring criminals to justice.

Regarding missing persons cases, the DPO directed the investigative team to give special attention and employ modern investigative techniques.

He stressed that the families of missing persons should be reassured and kept informed about the progress of their cases.

The meeting also saw instructions for the investigation staff to use modern technology and enhance cooperation with other districts and agencies.

The DPO urged maintaining public trust and continuing efforts against crime with the same enthusiasm, expressing hope that officers would continue to perform their duties with dedication.