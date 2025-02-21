Open Menu

Meeting Held To Combat Human Trafficking & Bonded Labor

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Meeting held to combat human trafficking & bonded labor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, a joint meeting of the District Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labor Monitoring & Implementation Committee/Vigilance Committee was held on Friday at Shehbaz Hall under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Saba.

The meeting reviewed progress and strategies in consultation with all stakeholders. Addressing the session, ADC-II directed the concerned officers to ensure strict prevention and identification of human trafficking and bonded labor.

She directed officials to inspect registered brick kilns and report any cases of human trafficking or bonded labor to the Labor, Social Welfare and Women Development departments for further action.

Additionally, she emphasized the immediate registration of unregistered kilns.

ADC-II also stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and sessions to educate citizens about human trafficking, begging and forced labor.

Furthermore, she directed the police and relevant officers to fully cooperate with inspection teams and take strict action against individuals involved in child labor. Officials from the police, women development, labor, social welfare, EOBI and other concerned institutions attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal go ..

Ramazan package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt for holy month, Senate told

16 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiative ..

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Inno ..

Ajman Chamber hosts innovation events for UAE Innovates 2025

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign

50 minutes ago
 EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain und ..

EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Nav ..

EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..

1 hour ago
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow i ..

UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

1 hour ago
 DEWA highlights its role in consolidating governme ..

DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of ..

Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award

1 hour ago
 UAE global model in empowering People of Determina ..

UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provide ..

UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan