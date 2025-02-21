Meeting Held To Combat Human Trafficking & Bonded Labor
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, a joint meeting of the District Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labor Monitoring & Implementation Committee/Vigilance Committee was held on Friday at Shehbaz Hall under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Saba.
The meeting reviewed progress and strategies in consultation with all stakeholders. Addressing the session, ADC-II directed the concerned officers to ensure strict prevention and identification of human trafficking and bonded labor.
She directed officials to inspect registered brick kilns and report any cases of human trafficking or bonded labor to the Labor, Social Welfare and Women Development departments for further action.
Additionally, she emphasized the immediate registration of unregistered kilns.
ADC-II also stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns and sessions to educate citizens about human trafficking, begging and forced labor.
Furthermore, she directed the police and relevant officers to fully cooperate with inspection teams and take strict action against individuals involved in child labor. Officials from the police, women development, labor, social welfare, EOBI and other concerned institutions attended the meeting.
