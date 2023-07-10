Meeting held to create awareness against dengue in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehood Aslam Wazir on Monday held a meeting with the Dengue Volunteer Task Force to discuss the current situation of virus throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehood Aslam Wazir on Monday held a meeting with the Dengue Volunteer Task Force to discuss the current situation of virus throughout the province.

The meeting focused on raising awareness, strengthening surveillance efforts, and implementing preventive measures against dengue in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Dengue Volunteer Task Force led by Deputy Chief Atiq Ahmed and Divisional Warden Sartaj Khan, actively participated in the discussion.

Recognizing the urgency to control the spread of dengue in the province, the Secretary Health appealed to the Dengue Volunteer Task Force to collaborate with the Health Department in order to effectively combat dengue across the province.

During the meeting the Task Force officials assured the Secretary Health of their unwavering support at both the district and provincial levels.

They pledged to engage local elders, clerics, educational institutes, and the general public, aiming to raise awareness about dengue prevention and the necessary precautions to be taken.

Secretary Health Mehood Aslam Wazir and Dengue Control Programme Coordinator, Dr. Qasim Arfridi, expressed their gratitude to the dengue volunteer task team for their dedication and extended their full support from the Health Department.

They acknowledged the vital role played by the volunteers in this crucial campaign against dengue and emphasized the significance of a collaborative approach in mitigating the risks associated with the disease.