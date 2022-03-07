UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Curb Drug Trafficking

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Ghulam Shabir Narejo has directed to implement the National Anti-Drug Policy effectively with an aim to bar the growing trend of drugs

The Inter-Agency Task Force meeting was held here at ANF Headquarters, Rawalpindi which was head by Ghulam Shabir Narejo.

The meeting was attended by officials of law enforcement agencies of the country.

While addressing meeting DG ANF directed to implement the National Anti-Drug Policy effectively. In view of the growing trend of drugs, implementation of national policy was inevitable, he said.

The meeting reviewed the overall situation of the National Anti-Drug Policy. The emphasis was placed on promoting co-operation between all law enforcement agencies. It was agreed to formulate a joint comprehensive strategy to curb drug trafficking, he said.

