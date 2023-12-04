Open Menu

Meeting Held To De-silt Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Meeting held to de-silt Mirpurkhas

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli Monday planned to de-silting Mathrao, Jamrao, Thar Division, and LBOD drains coming out of Sukkur barrage.

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli Monday planned to de-silting Mathrao, Jamrao, Thar Division, and LBOD drains coming out of Sukkur barrage.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the annual cleaning of the canals coming out of Mathrao, Jamrao, and Thar Division from Sukkur Barrage and taking necessary measures during the Warabandi in the Commissioner's Conference Hall.

In this regard irrigation department, related departments, and revenue officers should work in mutual coordination so that people can benefit from it, he added.

Director Nara Canal Naeem Memon said a plan has been made to clean the canals coming out of Mathrao, Jamrao, and Thar Divisions from Nara Canal from January 10, 2024, and in this regard, a program has been completed by the irrigation department.

Project Director LBOD Shahnawaz Bhutto said there are three main drains in Mirpurkhas district, in which sanitation work is going on, on the main drain of LBOD and Dhoro Pran, till now Jhado, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Shujaabad, Hussain Bakhsh Murree 60% of sanitation work has been done.

Additional Commissioner One Ali Nawaz Bhut, Additional Commissioner Two Sonu Khan Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and related officers participated in the meeting.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Murree Thar Rashid Nara Sukkur Kot Ghulam Muhammad Sardar Masood Khan January From

Recent Stories

Development, welfare, prosperity of AJK foremost p ..

Development, welfare, prosperity of AJK foremost priority: AJK PM

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir's accession to Pakistan; our ultimate aim: ..

Kashmir's accession to Pakistan; our ultimate aim: Attique

27 minutes ago
 Robbers looted house at Toba Tek Singh

Robbers looted house at Toba Tek Singh

27 minutes ago
 An awareness session with trade associations held ..

An awareness session with trade associations held in Larkana

27 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

54 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

55 minutes ago
Cop killer sentenced to death

Cop killer sentenced to death

1 hour ago
 Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

1 hour ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

1 hour ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

1 hour ago
 PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

1 hour ago
 CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan