Meeting held to de-silt Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli Monday planned to de-silting Mathrao, Jamrao, Thar Division, and LBOD drains coming out of Sukkur barrage.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the annual cleaning of the canals coming out of Mathrao, Jamrao, and Thar Division from Sukkur Barrage and taking necessary measures during the Warabandi in the Commissioner's Conference Hall.

In this regard irrigation department, related departments, and revenue officers should work in mutual coordination so that people can benefit from it, he added.

Director Nara Canal Naeem Memon said a plan has been made to clean the canals coming out of Mathrao, Jamrao, and Thar Divisions from Nara Canal from January 10, 2024, and in this regard, a program has been completed by the irrigation department.

Project Director LBOD Shahnawaz Bhutto said there are three main drains in Mirpurkhas district, in which sanitation work is going on, on the main drain of LBOD and Dhoro Pran, till now Jhado, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Shujaabad, Hussain Bakhsh Murree 60% of sanitation work has been done.

Additional Commissioner One Ali Nawaz Bhut, Additional Commissioner Two Sonu Khan Chandio, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, and related officers participated in the meeting.

