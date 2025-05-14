Open Menu

Meeting Held To Discuss ADP Projects For Dera Region

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Meeting held to discuss ADP projects for Dera region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A meeting was held on Wednesday with Commissioner Zafar ul islam in the chair to review ongoing development projects and discuss development schemes for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners from all districts of the division along with representatives and officials from various departments including health, education, agriculture, livestock, social welfare, Rescue 1122, forests, and others.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the progress of ongoing projects, existing challenges, and the effective utilization of available resources.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam directed the departments to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects while maintaining transparency and quality.

He said that priority should be given to improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, irrigation, and road infrastructure in the upcoming development program.

The departments were directed to submit lists of near-completion projects to ensure the provision of necessary funds and their removal from the ADP list upon completion.

The Commissioner stressed that any obstacles hampering the development process must be reported and resolved immediately.

He also instructed that issues related to law and order should be addressed in coordination with relevant authorities.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam urged all departments to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and cooperation to prioritize public-interest projects and eliminate hurdles in the development process without delay.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

24 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

24 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan