Meeting held to discuss ADP projects for Dera region

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A meeting was held on Wednesday with Commissioner Zafar ul islam in the chair to review ongoing development projects and discuss development schemes for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2025–26.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners from all districts of the division along with representatives and officials from various departments including health, education, agriculture, livestock, social welfare, Rescue 1122, forests, and others.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the progress of ongoing projects, existing challenges, and the effective utilization of available resources.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam directed the departments to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects while maintaining transparency and quality.

He said that priority should be given to improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, irrigation, and road infrastructure in the upcoming development program.

The departments were directed to submit lists of near-completion projects to ensure the provision of necessary funds and their removal from the ADP list upon completion.

The Commissioner stressed that any obstacles hampering the development process must be reported and resolved immediately.

He also instructed that issues related to law and order should be addressed in coordination with relevant authorities.

Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam urged all departments to strengthen interdepartmental coordination and cooperation to prioritize public-interest projects and eliminate hurdles in the development process without delay.