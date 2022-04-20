UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Appointment Of Members In BoG PSA

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Meeting held to discuss appointment of members in BoG PSA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal Shakoor Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss appointment of members in board of Governors (BoG) Provincial Services Academy (PSA).

The meeting among others was attended by Provincial Labor Minister Shoukat yousafzai, Director General PSA Ahmad Hassan and Special Secretary Establishment Muhammad Zubair.

The meeting was also briefed about the Names being proposed for BOG members their experience and educational qualification.

Addressing the meeting, the law minister directed to appoint members of less than fifty years and having a rich experience of public policy and governance. He said the appointment of qualified members would also pave pay for academy reforms and better training of officers.

Shoukat Yousafzai directed that summary of problems and issues being faced by employees of PSA should be sent to provincial cabinet for timely action.

