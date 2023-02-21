UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Arrangements For Digital Census 2023

Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for Digital Census 2023

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) : Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Abdul Wali Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss security arrangements for Digital Census 2023.

The meeting was also attended by relevant officials of district administration and representatives of the health and police department.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Wali Khan directed assistant commissioners to provide needed assistance to the staff of the Bureau of Statistics highlighting the significance of completing the task with professionalism and dedication.

He said that census would provide a base to conduct all future development work and allocation of funds.

Coordinator Census Lower Dir told the meeting that process would start from March 1, for which all the arrangements have been finalized.

The meeting also directed District education Officer to ensure the distribution of tablets till February 24, while NADRA was stressed to timely update maps and applications.

Police also assured full cooperation and security cover to staff deputed for Census 2023.

