Meeting held to discuss arrangements for Jhok Saraiki

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held related to the management issues of the literary and cultural event Jhok Saraiki under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar at his office.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr.

Anam Fatima, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Muhammad Asif, Zahoor Ahmed Dharija, Syed Tabish Alwari, Dr. Aslam Adeeb, Sajjad Hussain, Zubair Rabbani, Dr. Riaz Sindhar, Naseer Ahmad Nasir and others participated in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division directed that committees be established to monitor the issues related to Jhok Saraiki. He said that all resources would be utilized to promote literary activities in Bahawalpur.