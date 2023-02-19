UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Audit Paras At MEPCO Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Meeting held to discuss audit paras at MEPCO headquarters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Joint Secretary Power Division Ghulam Rasool and Chief Auditor Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) Lahore Basharat Ali chaired a meeting regarding audit paras at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) headquarters.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the audit paras made during the financial year 2020-21 and the financial year 2021-22 were discussed in the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana and Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood gave a briefing and said that the process of purchasing distribution material in MEPCO was underway as per PPRA rules and tendering is being done after completing all the SOPs.

The financial affairs of the company were being carried out with transparency.

Joint Secretary Power division Ghulam Rasool said that our aim was to identify the irregularities in government institutions and identify those who cause damage to the national treasury.

The tendering process in MAPCO was being done as per the PPRA rules. He termed the process of procurement of crane-mounted vehicles for line staff in the financial year 2020-21 transparent and directed to set up of a committee to review the warranty period of the meters.

In the meeting, 50 audit paras of various sectors were discussed, on which the relevant officers presented detailed reports.

Deputy Director Audit Lahore Athar Butt, Fazal Elahi, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gil, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, Director General HR & Admin MEPCO Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Director Internal Audit Abdul Ghafar Barmani and heads of various departments were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Company Vehicles Sunday All Government MEPCO

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

57 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

9 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.