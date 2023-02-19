Meeting held to discuss audit paras at MEPCO headquarters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Joint Secretary Power Division Ghulam Rasool and Chief Auditor Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) Lahore Basharat Ali chaired a meeting regarding audit paras at Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) headquarters.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the audit paras made during the financial year 2020-21 and the financial year 2021-22 were discussed in the meeting.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana and Finance Director Mian Ansar Mehmood gave a briefing and said that the process of purchasing distribution material in MEPCO was underway as per PPRA rules and tendering is being done after completing all the SOPs.

The financial affairs of the company were being carried out with transparency.

Joint Secretary Power division Ghulam Rasool said that our aim was to identify the irregularities in government institutions and identify those who cause damage to the national treasury.

The tendering process in MAPCO was being done as per the PPRA rules. He termed the process of procurement of crane-mounted vehicles for line staff in the financial year 2020-21 transparent and directed to set up of a committee to review the warranty period of the meters.

In the meeting, 50 audit paras of various sectors were discussed, on which the relevant officers presented detailed reports.

Deputy Director Audit Lahore Athar Butt, Fazal Elahi, General Manager Technical Zafar Iqbal Gil, General Manager Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, Director General HR & Admin MEPCO Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Director Internal Audit Abdul Ghafar Barmani and heads of various departments were also present.