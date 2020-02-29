UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Discuss Corona Virus Threat In Mithi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:32 PM

A meeting was held here on Saturday to review the situation after emergence of corona virus in the country

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A meeting was held here on Saturday to review the situation after emergence of corona virus in the country.

According to details, chairman health commission and Member National Assembly Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani said Sindh govt prioritized health sector as work for establishing para medical training institute in Tharparkar was in pipeline.

District Manager PPHI Tharparkar Ghulam Murtaza Noonari informed that 31 basic health centres were providing free health facilities to people under the supervision of PPHI, among them 16 were Mother and Child health care centres. Besides, 13 ambulances and 21 Lady doctors were also working round the clock.

