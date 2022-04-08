UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Digitalization Of Land Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting was held in the committee room of Deputy Commissioner office here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting reviewed the issues related to digitalization of land record, establishment of rural revenue centers,  revenue related facilities and collection of government dues. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers from across the district were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said the matters related to digital land record should be carried out properly in the district and the set revenue targets should be achieved.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates of all the tehsils of the district to ensure adequate supply of food items at fixed rates so that the consumers could get relief.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to ensure transparent completion of wheat procurement matters. So that the farmers would not face any problem. It was informed  that 73331 land records have been digitalized in the district.

The meeting was told that 229 rural revenue centers would be set up at Patwar Circle in the district where revenue related facilities would be provided. As many as 85 rural revenue centres have become functional where revenue staff is providing services.

The meeting also reviewed the steps taken under the Public Welfare Initiative. Deputy Commissioner directed that the concerned officers should perform theirs duties with dedication so that the people could get relief from the initiatives taken by the Public Welfare Initiative.

