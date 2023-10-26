Meeting held to discuss illegal foreigners, refugees repatriation

A meeting to discuss the repatriation of illegal foreigners, refugees and intelligence coordination was held with Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad in the chair here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A meeting to discuss the repatriation of illegal foreigners, refugees and intelligence coordination was held with Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad in the chair here on Thursday.

The meeting was held in light of the government’s deadline to all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan.

The meeting also briefed about the progress and issues in this regard and was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, all line departments, religious scholars, TMOs representatives and officers of other relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner urged Ulema to check record registers in their respective Madaris so that details of illegal foreigners or individuals who arrived for a short period but were still present could be provided to ensure their repatriation in the first phase by the deadline which was 31st of this month.

According to the district administration, religious scholars welcomed the government’s step and termed it a national cause for which they would continue to extend cooperation to the district administration as usual, they added.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all tasks should be completed on time, and there should be no compromise or negligence in this regard.