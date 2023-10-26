Open Menu

Meeting Held To Discuss Illegal Foreigners, Refugees Repatriation

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Meeting held to discuss illegal foreigners, refugees repatriation

A meeting to discuss the repatriation of illegal foreigners, refugees and intelligence coordination was held with Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad in the chair here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A meeting to discuss the repatriation of illegal foreigners, refugees and intelligence coordination was held with Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad in the chair here on Thursday.

The meeting was held in light of the government’s deadline to all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan.

The meeting also briefed about the progress and issues in this regard and was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, all line departments, religious scholars, TMOs representatives and officers of other relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner urged Ulema to check record registers in their respective Madaris so that details of illegal foreigners or individuals who arrived for a short period but were still present could be provided to ensure their repatriation in the first phase by the deadline which was 31st of this month.

According to the district administration, religious scholars welcomed the government’s step and termed it a national cause for which they would continue to extend cooperation to the district administration as usual, they added.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that all tasks should be completed on time, and there should be no compromise or negligence in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

59 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

59 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan