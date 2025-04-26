Open Menu

Meeting Held To Discuss Lahore-Islamabad High Speed Train Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, regarding the Lahore-Islamabad High-Speed Train and the upgradation of six key railway routes in Punjab. Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, representing the Punjab government, attended the meeting and provided a detailed briefing on the project.

During the meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given regarding the plan to reduce the travel time of the Lahore-Islamabad train from the current 4 hours to 2 hours and 45 minutes. This project is part of the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, and it aims to further improve the services of Pakistan Railways.

A strong commitment to collaboration between the Punjab government and Pakistan Railways was expressed, and discussions were held on key milestones.

The meeting revealed that the train departing from Lahore will pass through Lalamusa, Dina, and Gujar Khan before reaching Rawalpindi. Additionally, it was decided to restructure and double-track the Kalowal-Pandora section.

This project will increase the number of trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi to 120, enhancing both travel convenience and transportation quality. Furthermore, the reconstruction of all bridges, re-modeling of station yards, and other necessary measures will be undertaken.

Minister Maryam Aurangzeb called this project the best gift for the public and fully appreciated the efforts of Minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi. She also stated that the Punjab government has approved all level crossings for Pakistan Railways, which will be included in the PSDP.

The Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) has converted all the railway tracks from Kot Lakhpat to Shahdara into green belts. Additionally, the approval has been granted to construct all stations from Lahore to Rawalpindi to international standards.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Punjab’s advisor Shahid Tarar, Chairman of Planning & Development, Secretary of Transport & Mass Transit, Secretary of Planning & Development, and Secretary Railways.

