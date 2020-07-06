UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Discuss Locust Attack In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Meeting held to discuss locust attack in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The participants of the meeting at Commissioner office Sukkur on Monday said locust swarms had wreaked havoc on standing crops. They pointed out that after monsoon rains in the district and desert areas, locusts must have started breeding.

It was pointed out that the aerial spray was needed for an hour, otherwise all crops of Kharif would be eaten away by the locust swarms. The meeting urged the Federal government to intensify the aerial spray work.

