Meeting held to discuss matters pertaining to drought situation in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :In order to deal with drought situation in Tharparkar, an important meeting of the committee constituted at taluka level by Sukaar Foundation in collaboration with USAID under Sindh drought resilience programme held on Monday at Sukaar Foundation office.

Among others committee members, Dr Shaad health department, Dr Vasdev of livestock department, Deputy Director Social welfare department Malji Mal, senior journalist Wali Nohrio and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

On the occasion matters pertaining to preparedness for dealing drought from village to union council level, available resources at taluka level, employment opportunities,negligence,threats and natural disasters in the district were discussed.

Deputy Director Social welfare department Malji mal said that preparedness ahead of drought like situation could help to avert any difficulty during disaster which requires formulating better and durable contingency plans.

He further said that a contingency plan devised by Sukaar foundation at taluka level regarding preparation for dealing untoward situations could also prove beneficial.

Monitoring officer Shabina Rahoo, wali Muhammad, Rafiq Siddiqui apprised the meeting about matters related to drought and solution of the disaster problems. Senior Programme Manager Sukaar foundation Gulab Rae on the occasion said that in order to make strategy more effective, meetings should be held with relevant institutions. He also suggested reviewing the contingency plan so that benefits of the plan could be transferred at lower level