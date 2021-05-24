UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Discuss Matters Pertaining To Drought Situation In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

Meeting held to discuss matters pertaining to drought situation in Tharparkar

In order to deal with drought situation in Tharparkar, an important meeting of the committee constituted at taluka level by Sukaar Foundation in collaboration with USAID under Sindh drought resilience programme held on Monday at Sukaar Foundation office

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :In order to deal with drought situation in Tharparkar, an important meeting of the committee constituted at taluka level by Sukaar Foundation in collaboration with USAID under Sindh drought resilience programme held on Monday at Sukaar Foundation office.

Among others committee members, Dr Shaad health department, Dr Vasdev of livestock department, Deputy Director Social welfare department Malji Mal, senior journalist Wali Nohrio and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

On the occasion matters pertaining to preparedness for dealing drought from village to union council level, available resources at taluka level, employment opportunities,negligence,threats and natural disasters in the district were discussed.

Deputy Director Social welfare department Malji mal said that preparedness ahead of drought like situation could help to avert any difficulty during disaster which requires formulating better and durable contingency plans.

He further said that a contingency plan devised by Sukaar foundation at taluka level regarding preparation for dealing untoward situations could also prove beneficial.

Monitoring officer Shabina Rahoo, wali Muhammad, Rafiq Siddiqui apprised the meeting about matters related to drought and solution of the disaster problems. Senior Programme Manager Sukaar foundation Gulab Rae on the occasion said that in order to make strategy more effective, meetings should be held with relevant institutions. He also suggested reviewing the contingency plan so that benefits of the plan could be transferred at lower level

Related Topics

Sindh Drought Tharparkar From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

21 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

37 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

51 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.