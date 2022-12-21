UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss PM Initiatives For Youth Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Meeting held to discuss PM initiatives for youth development

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on youth affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with the Head of Public Policy and Partnership South Asia, Ms Zara Higgs, here on Wednesday.

The meeting in detail discussed the initiatives related to youth development in the country with a special focus on creating awareness among youth on new Prime Minister Youth Programs.

The meeting also discuss the Prime Minister Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Scheme which aimed to promote entrepreneurship among youth by providing business loans on simple terms and with less markup through 21 commercial, Islamic and SME banks

