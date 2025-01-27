Meeting held to discuss preparations for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, was held on Monday to discuss preparations for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, was held on Monday to discuss preparations for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from various educational institutions and sports organizations.

The main objective of the meeting was to promote positive activities for the youth, enhance their capabilities, and provide a conducive environment for skill development. The participants emphasized the importance of making the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 a platform for promoting local and traditional sports.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kohat stressed the need to engage the young generation in positive activities that can enhance their physical, mental, and creative abilities. He also instructed the organization of special programs to promote local and traditional sports, aiming to keep the sports culture alive and provide better opportunities for youth development.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 will not only be a sports event but also a means of exposing the talent of the youth at the global level.

