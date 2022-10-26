UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Progress Of Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Meeting held to discuss progress of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Fahad Wazir on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign.

The meeting among others was attended by representatives of health, district administration and police department.

On the occasion, meeting was briefed about the progress and the targets being achieved during anti-polio campaign.

Addressing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed concerned department to develop a liaison for achieving targets of anti polio drive and stressed polio teams for maximum coverage.

He also urged parents to cooperate with polio workers and vaccinate children to protect them from permanent crippling. He said that polio eradication is a national cause and each and every member of society should play its role to clear country of the polio virus.

