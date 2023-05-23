UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Security Arrangements For TEXPO

May 23, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :An important meeting regarding the security arrangements of the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) was held at Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday.

DIGP South, DIGP East, DIGP - Traffic, SSP East, SSP Malir, SP Security and Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Noman Bashir and other officers attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to ensure extraordinary security for the foreign delegates and other business community attending the exhibition.

The officers concerned were ordered that security measures should be made concrete by increasing random snap checking at various points, police picketing, patrolling on airport to expo center routes, highways, main thoroughfares, internal and external routes, and others.

The meeting also discussed the provision of foolproof security at the places of stay of foreign delegates.

