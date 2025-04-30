Meeting held to discuss security-related issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held with District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan in the chair to review security-related issues ahead of the holy month of Muharram.

According to the police spokesman, the meeting was attended by Shia community’s leaders and custodians of Imambargahs to ensure peace and order in the district during Muharram.

The DPO Tank said although Muharram was still some time away, the police were already working on a foolproof security plan to prevent any untoward incidents.

He urged the community leaders to promptly share any concerns, suggestions, or issues with the police so that timely action can be taken.

They leaders appreciated the police’s efforts and assured their full cooperation in promoting inter-sect harmony, brotherhood, and peace.

During the meeting, several proposals and concerns were presented by the participants.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan listened attentively and issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant officers for immediate resolution.

