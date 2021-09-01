UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Sports Matters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:24 AM

In order to bring improvement in sports, Divisional Olympic Sports Committee held a meeting with sports officials to take collective efforts for the improvement of sports

MIRPURKHAS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :In order to bring improvement in sports, Divisional Olympic Sports Committee held a meeting with sports officials to take collective efforts for the improvement of sports.

It was attended by President District Badminton Association Shah Rukh Khan, Chairman fitness association Ghous Muhammad Pathan, Secretary divisional sports committee Mirpurkhas Abdul Saleem Khan, Secretary district badminton association Ahsan Iqbal, Treasurer Adnan Khalid, Secretary district boxing association Muhammad Saleem Baloch, President Mehran Eleven Football Abdul Majeed Baloch and other sports officials.

Secretary Badminton Association Mirpurkhas on the occasion said that as per announcement of General Secretary Badminton Association Farhan Ali, Sindh Badminton Association have taken trails of around 80 badminton players belonging to Sindh province after which teams were constituted on merit basis.

He said that Men team comprises Abdullah Siddiqui, Hamza Khan, Muhammad Taha, Fayaz ur Rehman and women team includes Amaara Ishtiaq, Roshan Ejaz, Sana Hanif, Maryum Hanif which will participate in Tournament to be held in Quetta.

The selection committee comprised General Secretary Sindh Badminton association Farhan Ali, Anwer Saeed, Imran Muhib, J.K dawani, Anwar-u-Haq, Aqeel Qadir, Ahsan Iqbal, Ms Farnaz Iqbal.

