UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Discuss Status Of GB As Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

Meeting held to discuss status of GB as province

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss legal and constitutional issues regarding the status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as a province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss legal and constitutional issues regarding the status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as a province.

The meeting regarding the constitutional package of Gilgit-Baltistan was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General's Office and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the draft of the Gilgit-Baltistan constitutional package was discussed in detail.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olymp ..

Dance, water cannon salute for Namibian teen Olympic medallist

5 minutes ago
 Convention on National Minority Day held

Convention on National Minority Day held

5 minutes ago
 National Assembly body reviews IIUI student case, ..

National Assembly body reviews IIUI student case, use of drugs in educational in ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body for revising policies, enabling minori ..

Senate body for revising policies, enabling minorities to join civil services

5 minutes ago
 US Senate Begins Work on $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

US Senate Begins Work on $3.5 Trillion Budget Plan

6 minutes ago
 German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute ..

German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute escalates

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.