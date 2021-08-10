Meeting held to discuss status of GB as province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss legal and constitutional issues regarding the status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as a province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss legal and constitutional issues regarding the status of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as a province.

The meeting regarding the constitutional package of Gilgit-Baltistan was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General's Office and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

According to the press release issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the draft of the Gilgit-Baltistan constitutional package was discussed in detail.