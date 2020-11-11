Meeting held to discuss vehicular traffic-related issues in Abbottabad city

Abbotabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed vehicular traffic related issues in the city, especially in wake of ongoing work on Silk Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Abbotabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah Wednesday chaired a meeting and discussed vehicular traffic related issues in the city, especially in wake of ongoing work on Silk Road.

DPO Yasir Afridi, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba officials of NHA, Motorway police and members of Goods Transport Union were in attendance.

The meeting decided that all traffic should be diverted to motorway except Abbottabad city-bound vehicles. Moreover, it was decided that dumper trucks would be allowed to enter or exit the city from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The district police would issue special stickers to vehicles that entered the Abbottabad city.

The SP traffic was directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at Sherwan Road where work was in progress on gas pipelines while assistant commissioner will take measures with regard to weighing heavy vehicles.