Meeting held to discuss wheat procurement issues

HANGU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Shahibzada Saleem chaired a meeting to discuss issues regarding wheat procurement.

The meeting which was held on the directives of Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad was attended by DFC Salahuddin Khan, Agriculture Officer Sajid Saleem and AFC Shahid Ali.

Briefing the meeting, Agriculture Officer Sajid Saleem said this year hailstorm and rains had caused damage to wheat crop and as a result its production reduced by 50 percent.

Therefore, farmers had kept the remaining commodity for their own consumption. It was unanimously decided to keep in touch with farmers to procure maximum amount of wheat.

DFC Salahuddin said that a total of about two tones wheat had been procured from some farmers on Tuesday and added the food department was making efforts to procure more wheat.

Later, the AAC inspected wheat quality and expressed satisfaction over it.