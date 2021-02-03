UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To End Illegal Occupations In Journalists Colony

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Meeting held to end illegal occupations in Journalists Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had given clear instructions to end illegal occupations in Sahafi Colony.

He said that four blocks had been settled in Sahafi Colony while the issue of Block B would also resolved, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting along with Special Assistant to CM for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on the issue of illegal occupancies in Journalist Colony Lahore at Civil Secretariat.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Javed Farooqi, officers from relevant departments and Journalists Housing Foundation officials were also present.

The house discussed the prospects regarding evacuation of illegal possessions in Block B of Journalists Colony.

On the occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "We have to decide how to end these illegal occupations which have been going on for years. We will continue our efforts until the deserving journalists get their due right." The CCPO assured that as soon as the competent authority would give instructions, the operation would be started.

President LPC Arshad Ansari said that the illegal occupations had been going on for the last 15 to 18 yearsand it was getting very late to end them so all the concerned departments should work together to get the possession.

The law minister convened a meeting next week and directed the senior member board of revenue, secretary law, additional advocate general, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore to ensure their participation.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Law Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan All From Housing Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host International Defence Conference ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s ..

1 hour ago

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

2 hours ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

2 hours ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

2 hours ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.