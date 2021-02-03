Meeting held to end illegal occupations in Journalists Colony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar had given clear instructions to end illegal occupations in Sahafi Colony.

He said that four blocks had been settled in Sahafi Colony while the issue of Block B would also resolved, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting along with Special Assistant to CM for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on the issue of illegal occupancies in Journalist Colony Lahore at Civil Secretariat.

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Senior Vice President Javed Farooqi, officers from relevant departments and Journalists Housing Foundation officials were also present.

The house discussed the prospects regarding evacuation of illegal possessions in Block B of Journalists Colony.

On the occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said, "We have to decide how to end these illegal occupations which have been going on for years. We will continue our efforts until the deserving journalists get their due right." The CCPO assured that as soon as the competent authority would give instructions, the operation would be started.

President LPC Arshad Ansari said that the illegal occupations had been going on for the last 15 to 18 yearsand it was getting very late to end them so all the concerned departments should work together to get the possession.

The law minister convened a meeting next week and directed the senior member board of revenue, secretary law, additional advocate general, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore to ensure their participation.