Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of conduct for elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Matiari Lal Dino Mangi called an important meeting of the candidates and district officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections on January 26 at 11 am.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, a letter has been issued to the candidates participating in the elections for one national and two provincial assembly Constituencies, the respective returning officers and monitoring officers to attend the meeting to be held at deputy commissioner complex Matiari.