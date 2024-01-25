Meeting Held To Ensure Implementation Of Code Of Conduct For Elections
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM
The Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Matiari Lal Dino Mangi called an important meeting of the candidates and district officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections on January 26 at 11 am
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Matiari Lal Dino Mangi called an important meeting of the candidates and district officers to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections on January 26 at 11 am.
According to a handout issued on Thursday, a letter has been issued to the candidates participating in the elections for one national and two provincial assembly Constituencies, the respective returning officers and monitoring officers to attend the meeting to be held at deputy commissioner complex Matiari.
Recent Stories
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office
HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqa ..4 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office4 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs4 minutes ago
-
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years5 minutes ago
-
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP5 minutes ago
-
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB5 minutes ago
-
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District5 minutes ago
-
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies4 minutes ago
-
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks4 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell joins Steering Committee of IAWG4 minutes ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi32 minutes ago