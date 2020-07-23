UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs During Eidul Azha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:25 PM

A meeting of the Tiger Force volunteers was held and decided to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures during Eidul Azha with collaboration of the district administration for curbing spread of coronavirus

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Tiger Force volunteers was held and decided to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures during Eidul Azha with collaboration of the district administration for curbing spread of coronavirus.

The meeting, chaired by Assistant Commissioner Fazal Rahim was held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayyaz to discuss implementation of COVID 19 SOPs during Eidul Azha.

It was decided that the volunteers would work in collaboration of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the district administration to implement SOPs at cattle markets, bazaars and public places.

The Tiger Force volunteers assured their full support to the district administration to ensure implementation of SOPs for controlling spread of the contiguous disease.

