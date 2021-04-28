Meeting held to ensure implementation on Coronavirus SOPs

Strict action will be taken for ensuring implementation on Coronavirus Standard operating procedures (SOPs) while violators will be dealt with law

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Strict action will be taken for ensuring implementation on Coronavirus Standard operating procedures (SOPs) while violators will be dealt with law.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Commander Artillery 16 Division Pano Aqil Cant Brigadier Rashid Nadeem held in Deputy Commissioner complex on Wednesday for ensuring implementation on SOPs and to tackle any untoward situation during lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Muhammad Usman Abdullah, Lt. Col Ahmed Nawaz Sawati ,SSP Umer Tufail, DHO, Pak Army Medical officers were also present in the meeting.

The Brigadier Rashid Nadeem speaking on the occasion said that the cases of corona-virus in Ghotki district were low, however keeping in view current situation was necessary to take precautionary measures against virus in this regard.

He asked district administration, police and other departments to play effective role for ensuring implementation on SOPs because cases could be increase after violating precautionary measures.

He directed concerned officers to convince people for wearing masks which could reduce cases up to 50% He directed medical officers to motivate their patients about hazardous of lethal virus because people would face difficulties till they not fully aware of corona virus.

He deplored that some people were misusing social media to spread negative propaganda against the corona vaccine therefore people should get registered for vaccine instead of pay heed to such baseless rumors.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner said that steps were being taken against Corona virus while awareness campaign was also being carried out enabled people to register for vaccination. He said all Assistant Commissioners were advised to take effective steps for ensuring implementation over SOPs.

SSP Umar Tufail said that as per directives of Sindh government, strategy has been formulated to close all business and shops in Ghotki district on time.

While Briefing DHO Dr. Abdul Razzaq Marnas said that there were 95 COVID patients in Ghotki district who were under treatment while isolation centers had been set up in five hospitals of the district with facility of 200 beds Rejecting reports about shortage of oxygen He said that oxygen was available in abundance in the district.