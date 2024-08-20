Meeting held to ensure official rates in markets

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General), Ahmed Sohaib on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review performance of price Control Magistrates.

Assistant Commissioner, Usman Ghani and Price Control Magistrates attended the meeting.

The ADC directed the magistrates to work effectively to provide reliefs to masses in the markets.

He directed to take actions strictly against the shopkeepers for violating official rate lists.

APP/smj/378