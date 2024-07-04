Meeting held to ensure peace during Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A joint meeting of the police and business community was held to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram across the district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP City Hafeez Yousafzai chaired the meeting, attended by SHO City Irfan Afridi, Additional SHO City Muhammad Iqbal, officials of business organizations, and members of the local peace committee.

DSP said that fool-proof security will be provided to congregations and processions during Muharram.

