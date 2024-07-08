Meeting Held To Ensure Peace During Muharram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chaired a meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters with members of the District Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran to ensure a peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.
The prominent figures such as Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, as well as senior police officials including SSP Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, and Divisional SPs from Rawal, Saddar, and Potohar attended the meeting.
Addressing the participants, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stressed the importance of cooperation in maintaining peace and security during Muharram.
He expressed his commitment to make Rawalpindi a model of peace during this sacred month, highlighting the crucial role of community involvement.
To ensure safety, Hamdani mentioned the deployment of all available resources to secure Muharram processions and gatherings.
He also noted the commencement of special monitoring of social media to prevent any provocative content that could stir religious or communal tensions.
Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these regulations.
SSP Operations outlined stringent security measures, including thorough body searches for participants in processions and gatherings during Muharram.
In the meeting, Ulema, the respected religious scholars, have assured their complete support to the police to maintain harmony, brotherhood, and tranquility during the sacred month of Muharram.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country's upper and central parts to receive rain from July 10-15:PMD2 minutes ago
-
LDA, TEPA seal three dozens properties11 minutes ago
-
Number of relief camps increased11 minutes ago
-
Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Governor House Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Commissioner takes action against dangerous buildings12 minutes ago
-
PHA DG visits Zone-7 in Sargodha22 minutes ago
-
TikTok acts against 20,207,878 videos for breaching community guidelines22 minutes ago
-
Security at processions’ routes, Imambarghas reviewed in DI Khan31 minutes ago
-
FAO, PMD to host forum on flash drought & early warnings system32 minutes ago
-
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family39 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for nurses at LGH42 minutes ago