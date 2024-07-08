Open Menu

Meeting Held To Ensure Peace During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Meeting held to ensure peace during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chaired a meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters with members of the District Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran to ensure a peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

The prominent figures such as Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, as well as senior police officials including SSP Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, and Divisional SPs from Rawal, Saddar, and Potohar attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stressed the importance of cooperation in maintaining peace and security during Muharram.

He expressed his commitment to make Rawalpindi a model of peace during this sacred month, highlighting the crucial role of community involvement.

To ensure safety, Hamdani mentioned the deployment of all available resources to secure Muharram processions and gatherings.

He also noted the commencement of special monitoring of social media to prevent any provocative content that could stir religious or communal tensions.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these regulations.

SSP Operations outlined stringent security measures, including thorough body searches for participants in processions and gatherings during Muharram.

In the meeting, Ulema, the respected religious scholars, have assured their complete support to the police to maintain harmony, brotherhood, and tranquility during the sacred month of Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Traffic Rawalpindi Saddar Anjuman All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers u ..

Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity

16 minutes ago
 Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation ..

Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family

39 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network ..

Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore ..

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

3 hours ago
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

5 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan