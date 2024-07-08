Meeting held to ensure peace during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani chaired a meeting at the Police Lines Headquarters with members of the District Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran to ensure a peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

The prominent figures such as Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Pir Syed Izhar Hussain Shah Bukhari, as well as senior police officials including SSP Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, and Divisional SPs from Rawal, Saddar, and Potohar attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani stressed the importance of cooperation in maintaining peace and security during Muharram.

He expressed his commitment to make Rawalpindi a model of peace during this sacred month, highlighting the crucial role of community involvement.

To ensure safety, Hamdani mentioned the deployment of all available resources to secure Muharram processions and gatherings.

He also noted the commencement of special monitoring of social media to prevent any provocative content that could stir religious or communal tensions.

Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these regulations.

SSP Operations outlined stringent security measures, including thorough body searches for participants in processions and gatherings during Muharram.

In the meeting, Ulema, the respected religious scholars, have assured their complete support to the police to maintain harmony, brotherhood, and tranquility during the sacred month of Muharram.