Meeting Held To Ensure Peaceful Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A high-level meeting was held at the DC Kohat office here Saturday to discuss maintaining peace and order in the district during the sensitive period of Muharram.
The meeting was attended by high officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf, and retired Chief Justice Syed Ibn Ali of the Peshawar High Court.
TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other heads of civil and military institutions were also present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the officials pledged to work together to maintain law and order in the district by observing zero tolerance on any disruptions.
On this occasion, the DC Kohat said that we were all united in our commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the community during Muharram.
Recent Stories
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt present balanced budget for 2024-25, no new tax imposed: Jaffar Mandokhail38 seconds ago
-
Traffic accident at Hazara university chowk Mansehra claims two lives42 seconds ago
-
Bathing in sea banned for one month11 minutes ago
-
TMA Employees Union bids farewell to XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak11 minutes ago
-
Secretary Irrigation visits Sutlej River to inspect changes after construction of bridges11 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas for devotion in anti-Polio drive to secure children's future21 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders meet to tackle rising road accidents in AJK21 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to establish two more trauma centers in Quetta30 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador condemns US Congress resolution on Pakistan's elections31 minutes ago
-
WDD, Quetta administration agrees to work together for women assistance31 minutes ago
-
SNGPL commissions 24-inch diameter pipeline to improve gas pressures in Islamabad31 minutes ago
-
CDA to provide assistance for establishing four-tier data center in Islamabad: Randhawa31 minutes ago