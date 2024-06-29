Open Menu

Meeting Held To Ensure Peaceful Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) A high-level meeting was held at the DC Kohat office here Saturday to discuss maintaining peace and order in the district during the sensitive period of Muharram.

The meeting was attended by high officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ashraf, and retired Chief Justice Syed Ibn Ali of the Peshawar High Court.

TMO Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and other heads of civil and military institutions were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the officials pledged to work together to maintain law and order in the district by observing zero tolerance on any disruptions. 

On this occasion, the DC Kohat said that we were all united in our commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure environment for the community during Muharram.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Police Law And Order Kohat All Muharram

Recent Stories

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

2 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

3 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

3 hours ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

4 hours ago
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

4 hours ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

5 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan