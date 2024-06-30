Open Menu

Meeting Held To Ensure Peaceful Muharram In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A jirga meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Kohat on Sunday regarding Muharram in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam, MP-P-A PK-92 Mr. Shafiullah Jan, District Police Officer Umar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Pakistan Army officers, TMA, WAPDA, WSSC Kohat officers, and Shia and Sunni leaders participated.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Aftab Alam said that for the peaceful conduct of Muharram and to maintain religious harmony, necessary facilities be provided at the passageways of the procession, including the Imambargahs besides installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the processions.

He issued the necessary instructions for making these arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir assured that district administration Kohat would use all available resources for the peaceful celebration of Muharram. He issued instructions to maintain peace and order in all gatherings during Muharram, upon which the participants of all schools of thought were assured to maintain peace and order in Muharram. A special prayer was offered for the peaceful observance of Muharram.

