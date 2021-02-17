Meeting held to ensure smooth traffic flow in provincial capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting to ensure smooth and hassle free traffic flow in the provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah, SP City Traffic Abdul Salam Khalid, DS Traffic officers and traffic wardens.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat was briefed about the operations which were launched against the encroachment mafia, tinted glasses, overloading, illegal parking zones, one-wheeling and use of unregistered motorcycles.

Abbas Majeed expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens and directed the City Traffic Police Peshawar to ensure smooth traffic flow for convenience of citizens, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Traffic Officer also directed the DSPs to keep an eye on the encroachment mafia that they did not erect encroachment in their respective sectors after operations. He further said that traffic officers and wardens should continue their operations against the encroachment mafia on a daily basis.

He also urged the business community to cooperate with the staff of City Traffic Police Peshawar in beautifying the city by discouraging encroachments.