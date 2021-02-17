UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Held To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow In Provincial Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Meeting held to ensure smooth traffic flow in provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Wednesday chaired a meeting to ensure smooth and hassle free traffic flow in the provincial capital.

The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, SP Cantt Traffic Amanullah, SP City Traffic Abdul Salam Khalid, DS Traffic officers and traffic wardens.

During the meeting, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat was briefed about the operations which were launched against the encroachment mafia, tinted glasses, overloading, illegal parking zones, one-wheeling and use of unregistered motorcycles.

Abbas Majeed expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic wardens and directed the City Traffic Police Peshawar to ensure smooth traffic flow for convenience of citizens, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The Chief Traffic Officer also directed the DSPs to keep an eye on the encroachment mafia that they did not erect encroachment in their respective sectors after operations. He further said that traffic officers and wardens should continue their operations against the encroachment mafia on a daily basis.

He also urged the business community to cooperate with the staff of City Traffic Police Peshawar in beautifying the city by discouraging encroachments.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Business Traffic

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

14 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

14 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

14 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

16 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.